An Ephrata man has been charged with arranging to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex after he drove his horse and buggy to a convenience store, where he was confronted and recorded by a Leola child-predator vigilante in April.

Mervin Wayne Kinsinger, 25, was charged Friday with attempted statutory sexual assault, attempted corruption of minors and criminal use of a communications facility.

Kinsinger was expected to surrender to West Earl Township police on Monday for a preliminary arraignment. A message left Friday afternoon for his attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

In his brash signature style, Justin Perry — who is known on YouTube and social media as Mr. 17540 for his Leola ZIP code — confronted Kinsinger at the Sheetz on Oregon Pike in West Earl on April 28.

Perry created a bogus profile on TikTok, a mobile-only video-sharing app, after people made him aware of Kinsinger and his apparent interest in girls. In a May 4 interview with a West Earl officer, Kinsinger said he was famous and had 52,000 TikTok followers, according to charging documents in which he acknowledged what he video showed.

On the roughly nine-minute video, Kinsiner told Perry he was “just going to give her a carriage ride,” but later as Perry’s camera records the encounter, he acknowledged a sexual interest. But, Kinsiner added, he probably wasn’t going to go through with it.

At Perry’s direction, Kinsinger took Perry over to his buggy and showed him a Twisted Tea and a Miller Lite that were apparently talked about as the meeting was set up. The alcoholic tea was for himself and the beer was for the girl, he said.

Perry ended the video by telling the man to “get out of the city I live in.”