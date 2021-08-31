A federal magistrate judge has decided to keep Samuel Lazar, the Ephrata man federal authorities charged in July for his role at the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, behind bars while he awaits trial.

The government has argued that the 35-year-old Ephrata man arrested in late July and in federal custody since then is a danger to the community and should be kept locked up.

Federal magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather weighed a number of factors - what Lazar is accused of, his past criminal history and the risk of danger if he were to be released.

“So the question is, is there a current threat. Ultimately, I think there is a current danger in releasing Mr. Lazar,” Meriweather said.

Meriweather also said, “There’s still an ongoing perception by many many individuals of the illegitimacy of the current United States president .. I don’t think the court has to put on blinders in evaluating that.

Lazar is accused of pepper spraying law enforcement and encouraging violence on Jan. 6 and has been locked up since he was arrested July 26 at his apartment.

Lazar’s attorney, David Benowitz, argued that Lazar was not a danger, saying Lazar had not committed any crime during the seven months he was at large - a time period for much of which he knew he was being investigated.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Collyer that “essentially mounting an argument: I haven’t assaulted anybody since the last time I assaulted somebody.”

Meriweather told Lazar he can appeal her ruling. Benowitz indicated that would happen.