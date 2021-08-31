A federal magistrate judge decided Tuesday to keep Samuel Lazar, the Ephrata man federal authorities charged in July for his role at the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, behind bars while he awaits trial.

Lazar, 35, was seen pepper-spraying police and encouraging violence in a video taken Jan. 6. In another video taken later that day, he recounted his actions, saying, “There’s a time for peace, and then there’s a time for war.”

Lazar’s attorney indicated at the end of Tuesday’s hearing they would appeal federal magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather’s ruling.

Meriweather said what ultimately swayed her was new evidence the government cited in claiming Lazar poses a continued risk of violence if released.

One was Lazar’s participation in a rally in August 2020 in Palmyra, Lebanon County.

Photos of Lazar holding and aiming what appeared to be a rifle with a 30-round magazine were posted on a Facebook group page called Concerned Citizens of Lebanon Pennsylvania.

And another, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Collyer said he had only learned about Monday night by going through Lazar’s Facebook page, consisted of a screenshot Lazar posted last December of a post advocating for the execution and euthanization of Democrats, Black Lives Matter members and antifa.

Lazar “loved” the post and drew a red circle around the words, Collyer said.

While Lazar didn’t write the words, he “certainly adopted those words as his own,” Collyer said.

Collyer said Lazar’s actions on Jan. 6 also warranted continued detention, as well as his criminal history, which he said demonstrated an escalation in behavior.

Lazar has a 2004 criminal mischief conviction, and in 2010,he tried to buy a gun, despite being legally barred because the criminal mischief conviction carried potential jail time of more than a year. In 2016, he was convicted of lying on a federal background check form when trying to buy a gun another time.

Lazar’s attorney, David Benowitz, said the firearms form can be confusing.

More significantly, Benowitz argued, Lazar had not committed any crime during the nearly seven months he was at large after Jan. 6 until his arrest July 26.

Collyer responded that Lazar was “essentially mounting an argument: ‘I haven’t assaulted anybody since the last time I assaulted somebody.’”

Benowitz was seeking house arrest with electronic monitoring with Lazar’s girlfriend serving as his custodian.

Meriweather said she weighed a number of factors -- what Lazar is accused of, his past criminal history, and the risk of danger if he were to be released.

That Lazar went to Washington with protective gear -- a tactical vest and goggles -- his face painted and armed with chemical spray, showed at least some advance planning, Meriweather said.

(Lazar was dubbed #FacepaintBlowhard, a hashtag reference to the camouflage paint he wore on Jan. 6, by online vigilantes who have spent the past six months trying to identify the hundreds of people in photos posted to the FBI’s website.)

But she found no evidence he coordinated with others, nor did she find that Lazar’s use of a bullhorn amounted to a leadership role in the riot.

Still, Lazar “showed a complete disregard for the rule of law (and) culminated in an attack on law enforcement” with the spray, Meriweather said.

“So the question is, is there a current threat? Ultimately, I think there is a current danger in releasing Mr. Lazar,” Meriweather said.

Meriweather also said, “There’s still an ongoing perception by many many individuals of the illegitimacy of the current United States president ... I don’t think the court has to put on blinders in evaluating that.”

A date for an appeal of Meriweather’s ruling was not set, but the judge said she expected the trial judge, Amy Berman Jackson of the District of Columbia District Court, could hear Lazar’s appeal within weeks.

Lazar’s attorney, meanwhile, asked that his client not be moved to D.C. until the pre-trial detention issue is settled. Early at Tuesday’s hearing, Benowitz said he had been unable to speak with Lazar for two weeks because Lazar was moved from Lehigh County to a facility in Philadelphia following an Aug. 16 hearing.