The camouflage tactical vest and goggles that Samuel Lazar wore on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., were a “defensive measure” because he feared violence.

The bullhorn Lazar can be heard yelling through to other rioters: “Let’s get their guns! Let’s get their guns!”, was “to project patriotic and Christian music” at “a peaceful, political event led by the then-current President of the United States.”

And the pepper-spray Lazar is accused of spraying at police? The 35-year-old Ephrata man did not bring it, but instead found the canister on the ground.

Those explanations are included in a motion Lazar’s attorney filed Friday asking federal magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather to reconsider her Aug. 31 ruling that has kept Lazar behind bars since his arrest July 26.

At the Aug. 31 hearing, Meriweather said she was swayed by evidence the government cited claiming Lazar poses a continued risk of violence if released.

One was Lazar’s participation in a rally in August 2020 in Palmyra, Lebanon County.

Photos of Lazar holding and aiming what appeared to be a rifle with a 30-round magazine were posted on a Facebook group page called Concerned Citizens of Lebanon Pennsylvania.

Another consisted of a screenshot Lazar posted last December advocating the execution and euthanization of Democrats, Black Lives Matter members and antifa.

David Benowitz, Lazar’s attorney, wrote that his client is not a danger to the community and “did not plan for or prepare for any sort of assault or attack on January 6.”

Lazar is charged with assault and obstruction-related crimes. His arrest in July came months after the FBI posted a photo of Lazar outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 and asked for the public's help in identifying him.

Lazar was dubbed #facepaintblowhard, a hashtag reference to the camouflage paint he wore on Jan. 6, by online vigilantes who have been trying to identify the hundreds of people in photos posted to the FBI’s website.

Benowitz wrote that other defendants accused of worse behavior on Jan. 6 have been released pending trial, including one man alleged to have thrown a fire extinguisher at police and another man alleged to have hit an officer in the chest with a lacrosse stick.

Lazar is currently being held at a federal detention center in Philadelphia and will remain there at least until Meriweather rules on Lazar’s motion. The government has until Oct. 1 to respond to it.