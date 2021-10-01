Samuel Lazar, the Ephrata man federal authorities charged in July for his actions during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is a threat to Black people and those who disagree with his politics, according to federal prosecutors who want to keep him locked up pending trial.

They made their argument in a court filing Friday in response to a motion filed Monday by Lazar’s lawyer asking a federal judge to reconsider her Aug. 31 ruling that he should be detained.

Federal prosecutors’ reference to Lazar, 35, being a threat to Blacks and people with different political beliefs is drawn from Lazar’s sharing and “loving” of another person’s Facebook post in December 2020.

The post called for a revolution and “euthanizing every Antifa, BLM (Black Lives Matter) member” and to “drag every last one of the Democrats and DNC members out of their offices and homes, and publicly execute them for their crimes against this Country and its citizens.”

Though the words were not Lazar’s, prosecutors wrote, by sharing them, he adopted the sentiments as his own. They also said Lazar circled some parts of the post calling for violence, indicating further that he endorsed its message.

Lazar “has demonstrated specific animosity towards the Black population and expressed a desire to commit violence against them,” prosecutors wrote.

Aside from the claim that Lazar poses a danger to Blacks, prosecutors largely repeated their earlier position that Lazar has shown an escalating pattern of violence: a 2004 criminal mischief conviction; trying to buy a gun in 2010, despite being legally barred because of the criminal mischief conviction; a 2016 conviction for lying on a federal background check form when trying to buy a gun on a different occasion; posing in public with a gun at a rally in Palmyra, Lebanon County, in August 2020 -- despite being prohibited from doing so because of his conviction.

“The record shows that his actions on January 6 were not an aberration, but rather, only another example of escalating danger posed by (Lazar),” prosecutors wrote.

Lazar’s attorneys have argued that Lazar is not a danger, pointing out he committed no crimes between Jan. 6 and his arrest on July 26.

Lazar is charged with assault and obstruction-related crimes. His arrest came months after the FBI posted a photo of Lazar taken on Jan. 6 outside the Capitol and asked for the public's help in identifying him.

Lazar was dubbed #facepaintblowhard, a hashtag reference to the camouflage paint he wore on Jan. 6, by online vigilantes who have been working to identify the hundreds of people in photos posted to the FBI’s website.

Federal Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather has not indicated when she may rule on the issue. In the meantime, Lazar remains in custody at the federal detention facility in Philadelphia.