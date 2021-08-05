Samuel Lazar, the Ephrata man federal authorities charged last month for his role at the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is a danger to the community and should remain locked up pending trial, according to federal prosecutors.

Lazar was seen pepper-spraying police and encouraging violence in video taken Jan. 6 and in another video taken that day, he recounted his actions, saying, “There’s a time for peace, and then there’s a time for war.”

Federal prosecutors made their argument that Lazar should be kept in federal detention in a court filing Thursday, a day ahead of scheduled hearing on the matter before Washington, D.C. federal magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather.

Lazar, 35, was arrested July 26 at his apartment, months after the FBI posted his image and asked for the public's help in identifying him. He is charged with assault and obstruction-related crimes and has been in custody since his arrest.

Lazar’s online court docket does not list an attorney for him.

Lazar “was at the front of the crowd that breached police lines on the West Front, repeatedly approaching the line to verbally taunt officers, to pull on the barriers and to encourage others to charge police and take their weapons,” prosecutors wrote. “He stood in front of police and aimed a chemical irritant at them, but he did not stop with words or with merely menacing police. He attacked the line of police officers with a chemical irritant.”

Prosecutors said Lazar used a bullhorn “to charge the police line and take law enforcement’s weapons and accordingly, may have inspired further criminal conduct on the part of others.”

Prosecutors, citing documented police body-worn footage taken at the Capitol, said Lazar yelled at police to “stand the (expletive) down” but also offered them to join him. When they did not, he declared, “you now have (expletive) enemies on both sides!”

And citing a New York Times video Capitol attack, prosecutors said Lazar can be heard yelling through his bullhorn to other rioters: “Let’s get their guns! Let’s get their

guns!”

Prosecutors did note that there’s no evidence Lazar coordinated with others, but pointed out that he had a two-way radio.

Prosecutors also argued for detention in pointing to Lazar’s past attempts to buy guns, something he could not do because of a 2004 criminal mischief conviction that carried potential jail time of more than a year.

Prosecutors said Lazar tried to buy a gun in 2010, then in 2016, he was convicted of lying on a federal background check form when trying to buy a gun another time. Given Lazar’s actions on Jan. 6 and his repeated attempts to buy guns, “a concerning threat of danger emerges.”

Recounting Lazar’s documented activities at the Capitol, prosecutors wrote, “Collectively, there is strong evidence of guilt and a conviction is likely” and so he should remain in custody.