An Ephrata man was charged with attempting to lure a 15-year-old girl into his car early Wednesday evening outside a convenience store in Clay Township.

Karanpreet Singh, 18, faces charges of stalking, and luring a child into a motor vehicle, after police said he called to the girl and then followed her after she left the Turkey Hill at 1010 Sharp Avenue, repeatedly asking “do you want a ride,” according to a criminal complaint.

Two people saw what happened, and one of them called 911 shortly before 6:30 p.m. after finding Singh parked in his vehicle across Route 272 from the Turkey Hill.

Singh was arraigned before District Judge Edward Tobin and committed to Lancaster County Prison after being unable to post $85,000 bail.