An Ephrata man was charged for sexually assaulting a young girl approximately 35 times from 2012 to 2014, according to East Earl Township police.

Jacob Paul Newnam, 24, is facing 10 felonies and two misdemeanors for the assaults, according to court documents.

Police said that Newnam was 16 and 17 years old when he committed the assaults from August 2012 and through January 2014.

Police started investigating in June 2020 after Lancaster County Children and Youth Social Agency referred the girl to East Earl Township police.

The girl told police she was 12 years old when Newnam began the sexual abuse and 13 when it ended, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Newnam started the abuse by holding her down on a bed and forcefully touching the girl, police said. That escalated over the years.

In total, the girl estimated there were 35 "instances of unwanted sexual contact," police said.

The girl told police that she tried to fight back and get away when the abuse first started happening at Newnam's East Earl Township residence, according to the affidavit.

Newnam threatened to hurt the girl if she told anyone, police said.

Newnam is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 13 in front of Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Heisse.