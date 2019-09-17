An Ephrata man was arrested Saturday for threatening a person with a handgun in a parking spot dispute last month, Lititz Borough police said.

The dispute involving Joshua Alexander Diaz-Delrio, 22, happened Aug. 8 in the 700 block of South Broad Street, police said. Diaz-Delrio left before officers arrived and police got a warrant for his arrest.

Diaz-Delrio was arrested Saturday at a Warwick Township home, police said. He was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, a third-degree felony, and terroristic threats and simple assault, both misdemeanors. He was being held at Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $6,000 bail.

