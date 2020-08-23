An 18-year-old man is charged with arson and related offenses after he admitted to setting four fires over the course of several months in Ephrata Borough, police said.

On Aug. 22, a man called 911 to report a dumpster fire in the first block of West Locust Street, police said. When police interviewed the 911 caller, he said a young man had banged on his apartment window to alert him of the fire. The 911 caller pointed the young man out, who was in a crowd of onlookers.

A police officer recognized the young man, who was identified as Christian R. Alvarado, 18, of Ephrata. On Thursday, Alvarado was also at the scene of a trash fire at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center, police said.

Police interviewed Alvarado, who admitted to setting the fires on Thursday and Saturday in Ephrata Borough. Alvarado also admitted to igniting two garage fires in December 2019 and January of this year in the first block of North Church Street, police said.

Alvarado is charged with one count of arson and three counts of reckless burning, online court documents said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.

