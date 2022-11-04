An Ephrata man put a 3-year-old girl in a horse-drawn cart that didn’t have safety equipment, which led to her falling out and being run over by another trailer, police said Friday.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police charged Christopher Hoover Martin, 28, with a single count of endangering the welfare of children on Oct. 17.

The incident happened at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the area of Sunnyside Road in Clay Township. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office pronounced the child dead at the scene, according to previous reporting.

Martin told officers he was harvesting tobacco in the field while the girl was riding in a wooden cart behind the horses. The cart the girl was in had a small seat and railings on the front and sides, but not the back, and there was a tobacco trailer hitched behind the cart the girl was in, police said.

Investigators determined that when the horses started walking, the girl fell off the back of the cart and a 28-inch steel wheel of the tobacco trailer ran her over, police said. Police have not identified the girl.

Martin waived his charge to Lancaster County court following a preliminary hearing on Friday, according to a criminal docket. His formal arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 23, and he’s free on $25,000 unsecured bail.