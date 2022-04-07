An Ephrata Borough man fired from his job at a property restoration business in Lancaster was arrested for aggravated assault after pistol whipping a co-worker Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.

Police arrested Jose H. Vazquez, 46, on Wednesday on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The arrest stemmed from a Tuesday incident — described in detail in a criminal complaint — in which Vazquez is accused of striking a co-worker in the back of the head with a pistol that then discharged.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened after an early meeting in which Vazquez was fired from his job at Paul Davis Restorations. Vazquez took a company vehicle, without authorization, and headed home to unload some of his belongings, Ephrata Police Detective Beth Rivera wrote in the complaint.

The co-worker — Rivera said in the complaint — had accompanied Vazquez to help calm him down. But once at his Ephrata Borough home, in the 1000 block of Rettew Road, Vazquez pulled a silver semi-automatic pistol from a sweatshirt pocket, pointed it at the co-worker, threatened to kill him and pushed “the muzzle of the pistol into (his) forehead.”

Vazquez, the complaint said, then directed the co-worker to walk to the rear of the house and then struck him with the pistol in the back of the head.

Rivera said in the complaint the injury resulted in a laceration that required four sutures.

Bail was set at $200,000, according to Commonwealth Court dockets.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 19.