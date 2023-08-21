Local leaders gathered in downtown Ephrata on Monday morning to celebrate the borough’s entrance into a state economic development program designed to boost revitalization efforts in local communities.

Earlier this year, Ephrata secured the Keystone Communities Main Street designation, granting the borough entrance into a five-year program of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development that gives municipalities and local organizations grants, planning help and additional resources to attract and retain new businesses and jobs in their downtown areas.

In this case, the economic development nonprofit Mainspring of Ephrata will head efforts to take advantage of the state resources the designation affords.

Main Street status also makes downtown Ephrata an Enterprise Zone, a program that provides federal tax credits to those who invest in downtown properties and businesses.

Applying for the designation was part of a larger, renewed effort by Ephrata leaders to bring more businesses and foot traffic back to Main Street.

In 2018, local officials formed Mainspring of Ephrata by merging three organizations: Downtown Ephrata Inc., Ephrata Alliance and the Ephrata Economic Development Corp.

In December 2021, Mainspring hired Joy Ashley as its new executive director. She previously held the same position at Ephrata Area Social Services. In her first months on the job, Mainspring identified the Keystone Communities program as a linchpin for a downtown development strategy.

Ashley joined Mainspring with no experience in the intricate world of economic development.

“A lot of this is new to Joy … and she has 100% flourished and grown into it,” said Bill Arrowood, field services specialist at Pennsylvania Downtown Center, a nonprofit that assists communities with revitalization efforts.

David Boland, president of Mainspring’s board of directors, said he wanted Ashley to take over the organization based on her past work with Ephrata Public Library and Ephrata Social Services.

“She never did economic development, but I saw what she’s done for other organizations. … I knew she would be able to do it and move this community forward, and she’s proven it,” Boland said.

Ashley led state and local officials on a tour of two new business locations on Main Street that she said are examples of the type of investment that the Keystone Communities designation could make more common locally.

The walking tour included a stop at Pour Man’s Brewing Co., 24 E. Main St., the former Sprecher’s Hardware store. As a former owner of the building, Mainspring secured easements on the property to forbid future owners from removing historical features, like its 1920s elevator.

“What Mainspring did for us was really connect a lot of the dots to get us in here, got the right connections together to bring the taproom here,” said Pour Man’s co-owner Sam Son.

The building is now owned by developer Firm Foundations, which also bought the Brossman Building in Ephrata.

Ashley also led a tour inside the new offices of G.R. Klinefelter Underwriters, the insurance company that has had a presence in Ephrata since the 1930s, now located at the former site of the Ephrata Review on the south corner of State and Main streets.

Along with offices for its 45 employees, Klinefelter and its parent company, Windsor-Mount Joy Mutual Insurance Co., which owns the building, are looking to lease 25,000 square feet of available space remaining in the building, Ashley said.

“We want businesses to make those kinds of big investments downtown because it grows our economy. It’s a huge tax base, and it brings foot traffic downtown Monday through Friday,” Ashley said.

The building’s location is near the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail, another draw to downtown that Mainspring hopes to translate into additional spending and activity, Ashley said.