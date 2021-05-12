An Ephrata lawyer charged with threatening to kill government officials in Washington, D.C. has been disbarred.

The state Supreme Court's order on Wednesday prevents Kenelm Shirk III from practicing law. Though effective June 11, the Supreme Court noted Shirk has resigned.

Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler announced in February a single charge of threatening to murder Democratic U.S. senators against Shirk, 71. A grand jury indicted Shirk on Feb. 3.

Shirk has pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled for trial Aug. 2 and has been in federal detention since since shortly after his arrest. Shirk's firm, Shirk Law Associates in Ephrata, had been the longtime solicitor for Akron Borough, but Akron dropped him after his arrest.

Pennsylvania State Police said they arrested Shirk a gas station near Shippensburg as he was on his way to the Washington area the night of Jan. 21, the day after President Joe Biden's inauguration. Police found an AR-15 rifle, two handguns, ammunition, rope, gloves and about $5,000 in Shirk's Subaru Forester and briefcase.

Police took Shirk to WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital for an evaluation related to an involuntary commitment sought by his ex-wife. A nurse who evaluated him told police “she had a strong gut feeling and instinct that this was more than just a guy who was having a bad day and angry about the election. ... Shirk made comments about shooting government officials in their front yard.”

Shirk's attorney, John Abom, told LNP|LancasterOnline in February that Shirk had been in a domestic incident with his ex-wife.

"He, despite appearances, had no intent in going and hurting or killing anyone. He’s not a member of a group that is promoting insurrection or overthrow of the government,” Abom said at the time.

Though state police initially charged Shirk with two counts of making terroristic threats, the Franklin County District Attorney's office withdrew the charges when federal prosecutors filed the more serious felony.

Shirk comes from a family with a history of community service and political involvement. His father, K.L. Shirk, who died in 2006, was an attorney and long active in the county’s Republican party, serving as chairman of the party from 1964-71. Shirk’s grandfather was Lancaster County’s district attorney.