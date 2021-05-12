An Ephrata lawyer facing charges that he threatened to kill his wife and government officials in Washington, D.C. has been disbarred.

The order announced by the state Supreme Court on Wednesday prevents Kenelm Shirk III from practicing law.

Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler announced in February a single charge of threatening to murder Democratic U.S. senators against Shirk, 71. A grand jury indicted Shirk on Feb. 3.

Shirk has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Federal court documents go into detail about the charge against Shirk, but a news release laid out accusations Pennsylvania State Police made in their charging documents.

Shirk was arrested at a gas station near Shippensburg on his way to the Washington area the night of Jan. 21, the day after President Joe Biden's inauguration, police said. Police found an AR-15 rifle, two handguns, ammunition, rope, gloves and about $5,000 in Shirk's Subaru Forester and briefcase.

Police took Shirk to WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital for an evaluation related to the involuntary commitment. A nurse who evaluated him told police “she had a strong gut feeling and instinct that this was more than just a guy who was having a bad day and angry about the election. ... Shirk made comments about shooting government officials in their front yard.”

Shirk's attorney, John Abom, told LNP|LancasterOnline in February that Shirk had been in a domestic incident with his ex-wife.

"He, despite appearances, had no intent in going and hurting or killing anyone. He’s not a member of a group that is promoting insurrection or overthrow of the government,” Abom said at the time.

Shirk comes from a family with a history of community service and political involvement. His father, K.L. Shirk, who died in 2006, was an attorney and long active in the county’s Republican party, serving as chairman of the party from 1964-71. Shirk’s grandfather was Lancaster County’s district attorney.