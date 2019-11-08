The Kmart store in Ephrata will close by February 2020, its parent company said.
The announcement comes two months after the company said it was closing its Elizabethtown store by mid-December.
After the Ephrata store closes, only two Lancaster County Kmarts will remain: one in Columbia and the other in Willow Street.
The Ephrata Kmart opened at 1127 S. State St. in 1982.
The East Towne Kmart in East Lampeter Township closed in May 2015. The Fruitville Pike store in Manheim Township closed in March 2017.
In a press release, Transformco said it has been working hard to position itself for success “by focusing on our competitive strengths and pruning operations that have struggled due to increased competition and other factors.”
As part of the process, the company said it has made the “difficult but necessary decision to streamline our operations and close 96 Sears and Kmart stores. Going out of business sales at these stores are expected to begin on December 2.”
The Kmart at 1742 Quentin Road in Lebanon also is set to close in December.
A spokesman declined to say how many employees the Ephrata and Lebanon stores have.
Here is the full list of Kmarts and Sears stores that will close by February 2020:
Kmart, Sears Store Closing List by LancasterOnline on Scribd