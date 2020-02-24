A plan nearly a year in the making to delay school start times at Ephrata Area School District was approved Monday night.

The decision – approved unanimously by the school board, although one board member, Glenn R. Martin, was absent – makes Ephrata the first Lancaster County school district to significantly move up its start times, joining a national trend aligning school schedules with adolescent sleep patterns.

“I feel good about the outcome,” Ephrata Superintendent Brian Troop said, adding that he’s anxious to see how students benefit.

Many leading health organizations advise starting school no earlier than 8:30 a.m. to match adolescents’ sleep onset and wake times. Waking teenagers up too early, research says, could increase anxiety, irritability and other mental and physical health issues.

Ephrata joins at least 25 school districts across Pennsylvania which, since 2011, have implemented later start times, according to a state report released in October 2019. Linden Hall, a private, all-girls school in Lititz, bumped its start time from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in 2016.

Ephrata’s plan, to be implemented in the 2020-21 school year, shifts school start times by five minutes at elementary schools, 30 at the intermediate school, 45 at the middle school and 40 at the high school.

Here’s a more detailed look at how schedules will change:

— Elementary: 8:55 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.

— Intermediate: 8:25 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. to 8:55 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

— Middle: 7:20 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. to 8:05 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.

— High school: 7:30 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. to 8:10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Under the plan, the middle school would shed 40 minutes off the school day, the high school would cut 15 minutes and the intermediate school would drop five minutes. Elementary schools would add five minutes.

Leaders at each school are looking at ways to adjust to the new schedules, Troop said. Possible changes include the duration of homeroom and time between classes. It’s unclear at this point if instructional time will be cut, Troop said.

The shift won’t impact athletics, Troop said, besides athletes departing early for away competitions may miss more class time. Troop suggested athletic schedules could change, though, if other schools follow Ephrata’s lead and adjust school times.

Special transportation arrangements have been made for students who attend the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center or the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, Troop said.

Also during Monday’s meeting, the school board approved a plan to allow the Ephrata recCenter to use Ephrata’s elementary schools for its existing after-school child care program.

The school start times and child care plans were approved in a single vote with other items as part of the board’s consent agenda. No discussion took place before the vote.

