Ephrata Area could become the first Lancaster County school district to significantly delay school start times if it approves a proposal later this month.

The district’s plan, discussed at a school board meeting Monday night, would bump start times at the elementary level by five minutes, intermediate by 30 minutes, middle school by 45 minutes and high school by 40 minutes in the 2020-21 school year.

“I feel good about it,” district Superintendent Brian Troop said of the proposal, which the board is expected to vote on at its Feb. 24 meeting.

The potential shift reflects mounting research that suggests later school start times could help adolescents with drowsiness, irritability, depression and other mental and physical health problems.

Ephrata started studying the issue last spring. School officials sought advice from medical experts at WellSpan Health, held community forums, opened an online survey for residents to comment and ask questions, and studied the effects of similar start time adjustments implemented across the state.

“I was impressed by the level of dialogue and insight that our community members expressed,” Troop said.

Troop said school officials tried to present an option that’s beneficial for students but also minimizes the impact on schedules families have before and after school.

Under the proposal, all schools would start after 8 a.m. Elementary schools would shift from 8:55 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. At the intermediate level, times would shift from 8:25 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. to 8:55 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Middle school would shift from 7:20 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. to 8:05 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. High school would shift from 7:30 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. to 8:10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Many leading health organizations call for bumping start times to 8:30 a.m. or later.

Ephrata’s school days would be 40 minutes shorter at the middle school and 15 minutes shorter at the high school.

No additional costs should be incurred by the change, Troop said.

