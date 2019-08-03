A former housekeeper at Keystone Villa is being charged with eight counts of theft by unlawful taking after police say she stole around $34,000 from eight residents at the retirement home.
Ephrata police say that Nicole Lyn Crites, 40, of Lebanon, stole more than $30,000 in jewelry and more than $4,000 in cash from the residents.
Keystone Villa is an independent living, personal care and memory care community according to its website and is located at 100 North State Street in Ephrata.
Crites was hired in 2014, according to Keystone Villa executive director Michele Glover.
Glover also added that every employee goes through a background check before being hired.
Police said that management at Keystone Villa "worked diligently with police" during the investigation and that police are still trying to determine if there are additional victims.
Crites is free after posting $50,000 bail.