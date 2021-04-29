A former Ephrata man was stabbed to death following an altercation Sunday in a Seattle, Washington, suburb, officials there said.

John Huynh, 29, was stabbed in the heart following an altercation with a neighbor in Bothell, Washington, where he lived, according to charging documents filed in King County Superior Court.

Huynh and two friends walked out of the Villas at Beardslee apartments in Bothell shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, stopping to talk to the neighbor, Ian Patrick Williams, 25, who made an offensive gesture to Huynh, according to the documents.

After the exchange, which was described in court documents as casual, Williams pulled out a knife and stabbed Hyunh. The exchange was captured on video surveillance.

After the attack, Williams ran to his third-floor apartment, telling his mother that he had been attacked by an “anti-masker,” according to detectives.

Williams has been charged with second-degree murder.

His arraignment, according to King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office records, is May 15.

Williams remains in jail in lieu of $2 million bail.

Remembering Huynh

Friends and family described Huynh, a 2010 Ephrata High School graduate, as good-humored, saying they were shocked at his death.

Ephrata resident Cheryl Horning, whose son Dalton Horning was a close childhood friend, said Huynh lived close enough to walk to their home and that he often joined them on weekend trips. The boys, she said, enjoyed riding their bikes and building campfires.

“He was just part of our family for a while,” said Horning, noting she regrets not having stayed in touch. “He was like another son to me for all those years.”

At least two GoFundMe campaigns have been set up to help defray funeral costs in Pennsylvania and support his parents.

As of Thursday, Kin Tran, of Ephrata, had raised nearly $14,000 through one of the campaigns.

In describing the fundraiser, Tran said Huynh was generous, with a goofy sense of humor and a smile that was “guaranteed to light up the room.”

Tran, who identified herself as a cousin, said the loss was particularly profound as the eldest in a Chinese family because Huynh was expected to “care for his parents and be a role model for his younger siblings.”