Thousands of people every year attend the huge Ephrata Fair, with its huge parade, fun-filled midway along Main Street and agricultural fair at Ephrata’s Thomas Grater Community Park.

Five days of food, fun and festivities for one of Lancaster County’s biggest fairs, traditionally held the third full week of September, takes hundreds of volunteers. And each year, planning for the next fair gets started almost as soon as the previous fair shuts down.

“Everybody has a job to do, and as soon as we get it done for one year, we are already thinking ahead to next year’s fair,” says Roxanne Marowski, who co-chairs the parade committee with Tonya Stoner.

The president of the Ephrata Fair board of directors is the head organizer; this year, that’s Matt Smith, and his wife, Stephanie Smith, is secretary of the board, responsible for running the fair office on State Street and other activities like Senior Citizen Day.

“Being on the board of directors for the fair means that you are part of a team that has to get the fair going each year,” Smith says.

The board also includes Vice President Ryan Cochran, Treasurer Sue Pfautz, members Christine Burkholder, Deb Felak, Tina Hanney, Ralph Hess, Joel Latshaw, Betsy Leinbach, Brandon Sauder, Lynette Sauder, Elaine Sensenig and Natalie Sensenig, in addition to the Smiths, Marowski and Stoner.

Committees go far beyond just the parade, midway or agricultural fair in the park, and board members collaborate with community members.

“Our sponsors are what really keeps the fair going each year,” Felak says.

For all the committee chairs and organizers of the fair, there are as many as eight to 10 volunteers on their committees. Like a finely tuned machine, everything must fall into place for the Ephrata Fair, with keen awareness that the unexpected can always throw a wrench into the operations. That could be a sudden thunderstorm on the evening of the parade, and avian flu outbreak that cancels the poultry division, or in 2020, a worldwide pandemic that shut down the entire fair, as it did so many other events that year.

Tent City

Sauder says organizing the Tent City part of the Ephrata Fair requires lots of teamwork. She believes the agricultural part of the fair is really the heart of it all, even though the parade and midway concessions tend to garner more attendance.

Tent City — the nickname for the agricultural fair — has six to seven tents, set up about a week before the fair with utilities. Events beneath the tents include judging of animals raised by 4-H youth members. In one tent, swine, goat and sheep are judged. In another, there are dairy cows and beef. There is a fruit and vegetable tent, where judges name the biggest tomato or largest squash.

The kiddie tent is the most popular, with a corn table, straw maze, tractors and a petting zoo with rabbits, lizards, reptiles, goats and even a de-scented skunk.

The food stands have everything from cotton candy to salads, the famous Egg Roll Lady to soft pretzels. Far and away, the Ephrata Church of the Brethren’s milkshakes— especially the chocolate ones— are most popular. There is a shuttle that takes people from downtown Ephrata to Tent City.

In downtown Ephrata, the fairway offers a variety of foods from all sorts of vendors: gyros, tacos, fried veggies, frozen lemonade, funnel cake, pumpkin whoopie pies, roast beef sandwiches and french fries. There is always a long line at the Akron Lions Club stand for toasted cheeseburgers, a culinary hit that combines a cheeseburger with a grilled cheese.

Wednesday night is Ephrata Fair Parade Night. That’s another huge attraction for fair-goers, who hunt all over town for the perfect parking spot.

More than 135 parade participants include floats, the Ephrata High School Band, Kutztown University Band, the Mummers, Scouts, GiGi’s Playhouse for those with Down syndrome, clowns, clubs, veterans groups, first responders and more. Many of the floats and groups are from sponsors, who Marowski credits with funding the parade and the fair.

For more than 20 years, the role of chairing the parade was taken on by Randy and Betsy Leinbach, who retired from the job several years ago. Randy died in 2021, but Betsy is still involved as a board member. Marowski and Stoner— along with dozens of volunteers— now carry on the role that involves details like making sure the bands line up just right, donations cover the cost, the trophies are ready, judges are signed up, insurance is taken care of, there are plenty of restrooms, and much more.

“The Ephrata Fair doesn’t happen by magic. It’s very hard work for everyone,” Sauder says.

The history of the Ephrata Fair goes back to 1919, when it was intended as a welcome-home celebration for World War I veterans. A little more than two decades later, it welcomed home veterans of World War II. The fair rolled on through the years, as the Ephrata community came together to celebrate and entertain.