More than two months since closing, Bright’s Restaurant in Ephrata is back.

The popular Ephrata dining spot closed Oct. 31, leaving disappointed customers lamenting the loss of some of their favorite Bright’s menu items, such as broasted chicken, baby back ribs, cole slaw, fries and red velvet cheesecake.

Long-time Bright’s employee Beverly Mellinger is responsible for bringing back Bright’s, which reopened Wednesday. After Bright’s closed — when previous restaurant operators John and Eric Bright retired from the business — Mellinger said she was heartbroken. She had worked there for eight years, handling everything from waiting tables to cooking food to baking treats.

“That was a rough day. I was kind of in shock,” Mellinger said.

Her shock turned into a sense of purpose. Knowing that Bright’s had been an Ephrata institution for 55 years, Mellinger began to think about reopening the restaurant. She decided to contact Bright’s owner, John Bright Sr., to ask if he would consider allowing her to manage the restaurant he had started back in 1966.

Bright Sr. wasn’t interested in having her manage it. He wanted her to lease the building that he still owns at 1025 S. State St., Ephrata. Instead of being the manager, Mellinger would be the new owner of Bright’s. She quickly agreed.

“I knew that Bright’s was a proven success, and I had been hearing from so many people that they wanted it to reopen. A lot of people were pretty devastated when it closed. I knew the customers would be back,” Mellinger said.

She began by rehiring seven former employees. Then she set out to do a little redecorating. The first thing to go were the curtains she said she’d never liked. The place was pretty brown and tan, so she added some fresh color.

Most everything else will stay the same, she assures customers.

John Bright Sr. couldn’t be more pleased. He sons, John Jr. and Eric, had been leasing the restaurant from their father for about 10 years, while Bright Sr. was involved in running the other Bright business, a 3-acre property with storage units behind the restaurant.

Restaurant’s history

Bright’s opened in 1966 as a drive-in dining spot featuring pizza and sandwiches. Later it was renovated into a 100-seat family restaurant that included an outdoor covered deck. The broasted chicken became its claim to fame.

Bright Sr. had spent most of his life in the restaurant business, working with his father, Edward Bright, at the Sugar Bowl in Millersville and the former Ed’s Diner in Ephrata. When he and Mellinger agreed to keep Bright’s going, he was grateful.

“I am totally thrilled,” Bright Sr. said, adding that he knew Mellinger was the perfect person to carry on the tradition. “She’s a great worker and knows all about the restaurant. I have every confidence in her.”

Mellinger said she is excited to give Bright’s Restaurant a fresh start. She had worked at Bright’s full time for six years and part time for two years. She did all the baking and cooked on the line with Eric Bright.

“I loved working at Bright’s,” Mellinger said. “Between the staff and the customers, it truly felt like another family. John Sr. has been such a blessing throughout this reopening process.”

Mellinger plans to keep most of the menu items. She wants to run daily specials, soups, desserts, and make Bright's even more family friendly. She went to school with one of the owners of Pour Man’s Brewing Co. in Ephrata and said she plans to add beer-battered fish and beer cheese to the menu. She’ll make other adjustments as time goes on, she said.

She also plans to keep the hours the same, which are seven days a week, from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., with breakfast served to 11 a.m.

Carryout is a big part of Bright’s success and what Mellinger points to as key to the restaurant’s pandemic survival.

“That kept us going,” said Mellinger. “And now I hope to keep Bright’s going. It’s an Ephrata tradition.”