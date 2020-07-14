Two Ephrata men were charged after they made another man crash his motorcycle and then stole his backpack, according to West Earl Township police.

Derek C. Lawson, 22, and Kyle P. Carter, 29, were charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person for the incident that happened around 9:35 p.m. on July 9 at the intersection of Peach Road and Crooked Lane, police said.

Officers were dispatched after police were called for a reckless driving complaint, police said. Shortly after the initial call, a motorcycle crash was reported.

A witness told officers that Lawson, Carter and another man were all on motorcycles at the time of the incident. Lawson and Carter chased the man while trying to pull down the man’s handlebars and kick at him while driving, police said.

The chase began in Ephrata, according to police.

Carter and Lawson were able to get the man to stop and forced him off his motorcycle, punched and kicked him and then stole a backpack and left the scene, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The man was evaluated at the scene and then taken to Ephrata hospital for further evaluation, police said.