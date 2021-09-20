A convenience store in Ephrata recently sold one customer a $1.2 million-winning Quick Cash ticket.

Charlie’s Fuel & Deli at 1634 West Main St. earned itself a $10,000 bonus for selling a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket for the Sept. 18 drawing. With a matching set of numbers, 11-12-15-28-35, the ticket has a $1,207,938.50 payoff.

To play the Cash 5 with Quick Cash, players select five numbers from 1-43 or opt for computer-selected quick picks. The overall chances of winning the Cash 5 jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598.

The Pennsylvania Lottery directs all ticket sale proceeds to programs that benefit older residents.

The jackpot winner has not claimed the prize yet.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.