Nearly 30 children from Ukraine will spend three weeks in Lancaster County in September as part of a program that connects young people impacted by the war with sponsor families in other countries.

Bethany Slavic Church in Ephrata Borough is piloting United for Ukrainian Kids (U4UKids) in partnership with Georgia-based Together Ministry, which founded the program.

“Ukraine has lost a lot of service members in combat, meaning lots of kids have lost at least one parent, but some have lost both parents,” said Konstantin Reznik, elder and missions pastor at the 864 Dawn Ave. church.

While the number of Russian or Ukrainian military personnel casualties isn’t clear, as of July 30, the United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner has recorded 9,369 civilians killed in Ukraine since the start of the war: 4,319 men, 2,591 women, 284 boys, 228 girls, with the sex unknown for the remaining 1,918 adults and 29 children.

The agency reported 16,646 civilians were injured through July 30: 4,861 men, 3,341 women, 498 boys, 360 girls, with the sex unknown for the remaining 7,305 adults and 281 children.

The agency said it believes the actual figures for deaths and injuries are considerably higher.

Children arriving in early September

Reznik said the church expects the arrival of 29 Ukrainian children ages 10 to 15 between Sept. 6 and 8. He said the children have not been assigned to their host families yet, and Bethany Slavic Church is collaborating with churches in Ukraine to get the children’s visas and other documents ready.

“The goal is to get them out of Ukraine to help them clear their mind, do some emotional reset and forge relationships with host families that will hopefully continue for the future,” Reznik said. “We will also have loss-and-grief camps for the kids with people who are trained in that type of subject.”

Reznik and his wife, Diana, are sponsoring and hosting a child, as are most of the church volunteers working with him, he said, adding the church no longer needs hosts but is still seeking sponsors.

“What we found out was that some families were willing to host a kid but not able to meet the financial obligation, while others were ready to sponsor but their schedules wouldn’t allow them to be a host,” Reznik said.

He said families that have offered to host or sponsor a child are from Lancaster County, “and in one way or other they were past or recent refugees or immigrants themselves.”

Host families are required to have $2,950 available to cover expenses such as visa fees, round-trip flights, child insurance, accommodation and meals, program fees and other expenses during the children’s stay.

“We don’t have everything finalized yet but continue to work on everything to get ready for the children’s arrival. Right now, we are just trying to plan events day by day,” Reznik said.

Reznik said his church was approached by Together Ministry, founders of the U4UKid program, about becoming a partner and possibly expanding the initiative year-round by working with host families to provide a unique opportunity for kids to experience spiritual and social rehabilitation.

“The goal is to bring about 3,000 kids to two other churches in Missouri and Georgia, in addition to ours, and make this a year-round program,” Reznik said.

Supporting Ukrainians here and overseas

Since shortly after Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, Bethany Slavic Church has been working to support individuals and families in Ukraine affected and displaced by the war.

“At first the focus was about evacuating people out of the war zone, settling them in Europe, helping with food shipments into the war zone and other impacted areas,” Reznik said.

The church has raised $1.1 million and has been collaborating with 62 churches in Ukraine to distribute donations of goods and funds, Reznik said.

“Deliveries were being made into hot zones by volunteer partners in Ukraine. Unfortunately, some of the volunteers have died as a result of war-related injuries,” Reznik said.

The church has a fund to help residents of the port city of Kherson, which is located more than 360 miles southeast of Kyiv. The city came under Russian control a week after the invasion. In June, a major dam in the city was destroyed, causing the entire region to flood.

HOW TO HELP Bethany Slavic Church is collecting donations for its Ukraine War Refugee Aid Fund, Kherson Flood Relief Fund, and the Uniting for Ukrainian Kids Program. Donations can be mailed to the church at 864 Dawn Ave. in Ephrata.

Kherson Flood Relief Fund: Donate at bit.ly/3pR1anp, or mail checks with “Kherson Flood Relief” on memo line.

Uniting for Ukrainian Kids Program: Donate at www.u4ukids.com/give, or mail checks with “U4UKids” on the memo line.

When the federal Uniting for Ukraine program was launched in 2022, the church decided to extend a helping hand to Ukrainians coming to Lancaster County through the program.

United for Ukraine offers the opportunity for Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members to come to the U.S. for two years if they have sponsors here who agree to provide them with financial support for the duration of their stay.

“In addition to what we were already doing, we started helping refugee families to settle here by sponsoring them when we can, finding them an apartment, helping them find jobs, get their driver’s license and a car,” Reznik said.

The church, Reznik said, works closely with Bethany Christian Services and Church World Service while assisting the refugee families.

“They are amazing. They know what they are doing, so we connect these families with those two agencies right away and they do 90% of the necessary paperwork to help them,” Reznik said.

“The church offers support, but we really rely on individuals from the church for help in other areas,” he said.