An Ephrata Borough church is hosting an open to the public fundraising bazaar Saturday to benefit Ukrainian refugees as it continues to support relief efforts for the war-torn country.

Bethany Slavic Church, 864 Dawn Ave., will host the event – its second for Ukraine since the country was invaded by Russia in February – from 1 to 4 p.m. All proceeds will go to the church’s Ukraine Refugee Aid Fund.

The event will feature authentic Slavic foods including baked goods, a silent auction with items donated by local businesses, and an activity where people will be able to decorate Pysankas, or Ukrainian Easter eggs.

Andrey Teleguz, a bazaar organizer and fund administrator for the church’s Ukraine Refugee Aid Fund, said the church’s fundraising events bring awareness to the situation in Ukraine.

“We started something very big here, and there are a lot of volunteers that are putting their lives in danger every day,” said Teleguz, a Ukrainian refugee who said he came to the United States in 1990 because of the lack of human rights in the former Soviet Union. “They are drivers, they are rescuers pulling refugees from basements, feeding and distributing their food… We have at least two dozen small groups that are relying on us 100% and we can’t stop.”

Teleguz said Bethany Slavic Church has raised more than $350,000 for its Ukraine Refugee Aid Fund, which launched Feb. 25. As of Thursday, more than $250,000 has been used to transport about 35 tons of food to feed thousands of refugees, help supply a refugee support point in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and a border crossing point in Romania, and to aid and house more than 150 refugees moving to Poland and Spain.

“Being a refugee community ourselves, we came from a lot of oppression, pressure, and secrecy. And when we came here to the states, we felt freedom but we never felt like ‘oh, we’re going to reach out and start telling everybody who we are,’” Teleguz said. “Until this point, we never really opened up, but we feel like we should speak up today.”

“And what we want (the bazaar) to do is to let the community learn a little bit about us, our struggle, where we came from and who we are, let them understand that we understand the Ukrainian people and that we feel like we’re in a position to help and we want to help; and through us the greater community can help the Ukrainian people,” he said.

Founded in 1989, Bethany Slavic Church has about 450 members that include immigrants and refugees from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus. The church has a decade of experience with humanitarian aid, as it donates money and ships several containers of food and clothing to different countries like Ukraine, Belarus, Haiti and Moldova every year, according to Teleguz.