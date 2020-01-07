An Ephrata man has been charged with indecent assault after repeatedly slapping a female employee on the buttocks, police said.

Aaron Robert Redcay, 27, of the 600 block of Pointview Avenue, was charged Dec. 31 with the second-degree misdemeanor, by Ephrata police.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the woman went to police because she became "uncomfortable, felt weird and anxious" afterward.

The woman told police Redcay asked her to go with him Nov. 8, 2019, to a warehouse area, telling her he wanted to teach her a task. No other employees were invited.

After a while, Redcay slapped her buttocks, she told police. She said she was stunned and didn't know what to do because he was her boss.

She told Redcay that she needed to go downstairs and he insisted that they ride the elevator together, but she refused, police said; Redcay then pushed onto the elevator and stood extremely close to her.

Later in the day, after getting $400 from her boyfriend to pay bills after work, the woman went back upstairs to continue the task because she felt obligated and didn't want to be fired or questioned, the affidavit said.

Police said Redcay pulled the money from her back pocket three times before she took it back and put it in her front pocket. He then spanked her again, police said.

The woman pushed Redcay and told him to stop, police said.

A few days later, the woman said Redcay told her he "has a problem" and "doesn't like being the way he is," police said.

Redcay also told her that his spanking has caused marital issues and that he finds women on Craigslist and pays them to let him spank them, the affidavit said.

The woman told police Redcay offered her money if he could spank her. She refused.

Redcay also texted the woman, telling her: I'm not like violent or anything and offending someone is not something I like doing, police said.

In another text, he asked her not to report him to his co-owner and insisted that he could get her a raise, the affidavit said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Redcay's lawyer was not available for comment.

A Jan. 16 preliminary hearing is scheduled.

For more Lancaster County crime news: