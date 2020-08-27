Ephrata Borough, which is one of 35 municipalities throughout the state to own its own electric utility, reinstated electricity disconnections at the beginning of August.

At least 14 homes were disconnected on August 20, of 33 disconnections that had been scheduled. A resolution was passed by borough council in July to begin electricity cutoffs, which had been suspended at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Residents can only buy electricity through the borough.

Two more rounds of disconnections have been scheduled through September 10, with the next round scheduled for today, Aug. 27. There are 84 properties in the borough that are delinquent on their electricity payments, for a total of $49,023.71, Robert Thompson, borough manager, said.

Notices are issued 11 days before the disconnection date, and door hangers are placed the day before, Thompson said. “The Borough of Ephrata is not heartless,” Susan Rowe, council president, said at a July meeting. “We will not begin to immediately disconnect service to everyone struggling to pay current invoices or those in arrears. We offer many options, including payment plans to assist those that cannot pay. We will and do work with our residents with the understanding that residents also work with us to find the best solution for their needs.”

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission passed a moratorium on termination of services for as long as Gov. Tom Wolf’s Proclamation of Disaster Emergency is in effect. However, PUC does not have any jurisdiction over privately owned municipal utilities, press secretary Nils Hagen-Frederiksen said.

PPL, which is under the PUC’s jurisdiction, falls under the moratorium, said Joe Nixon, PPL’s strategic communications manager.

“In addition to that, PPL has also been waiving late charges and we have been reaching out through various channels, like social media, to inform customers (about options),” Nixon said. “We understand that this is a tough time for a lot of folks financially, so we have actually added resources and expanded eligibility requirements.”

Because all other Lancaster County municipalities outside of Ephrata Borough fall within PUC jurisdiction, “we are not hearing about utility shut-offs outside of Ephrata Borough,” Kreisty Aurand, Chief Development Officer with Community Action Partnership (CAP), said.

Kelly Ernst Warner, coordinator with the Northern Lancaster Hub which fills social service needs for residents of Ephrata and Cocalico school districts, said her organization is working with families in the borough at risk of having their electricity disconnected. During the first round of shut-offs, the hub spent more than $10,000 in an effort to help customers avoid shutoff, Warner said. The hub is using multiple Lancaster-based grants to help families in the borough.

The borough does offer a payment plan, Warner said, but the amount the municipality requires a resident to pay off of the outstanding bill before being eligible, disqualifies many households.

“We are doing our best to help them the best way we can,” Warner said.

