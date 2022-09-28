Ephrata Borough Manager Michael McKenna resigned from his position two weeks ago after taking a personal leave of absence that lasted several weeks, citing ongoing medical complications as the reason for his departure.

Thomas Reinhold, Ephrata Borough Council president, said McKenna’s resignation took effect Sept. 16, and the former manager “departed the borough in good standing.” Nancy Harris, the borough’s municipal services manager, was appointed interim manager during a special meeting Monday.

Harris had taken on the position of acting manager in McKenna’s absence over the past several weeks. Reinhold said the borough plans to fill the manager position permanently, but it’s still too early in the process to tell when someone will be selected. He does not expect the position to be filled before the end of the year.

Reinhold said Harris will continue fulfilling her duties as municipal services manager as she takes on the new role.

Borough Council hired McKenna to manage the borough last October, replacing longtime Manager Robert Thompson, who retired Jan. 15. Before taking the post in Ephrata, McKenna spent four years as the manager of Myerstown Borough in Lebanon County.

LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Larry Alexander contributed to this report.