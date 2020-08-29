Ephrata Borough completed its second round of utility shut-offs this month by disconnecting electricity to 32 properties and cutting off water at eight properties on Thursday.

The borough reinstated electricity disconnections at the beginning of August and on Aug. 20 disconnected 14 homes. Seven homes were also disconnected from water on that day, but their services have since been restored, according to the borough.

There are 68 electric customers and 15 water customers on a preliminary list of utility shut-offs for Sept. 10.

Ephrata is one of 35 municipalities in Pennsylvania that owns its own electricity utility. The Borough of Chambersburg, the largest private municipal electricity supplier in the state, extended its annual moratorium for terminations through Aug. 31 for some delinquent customers, Jason Cohen, director of finance, said.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission passed a statewide moratorium on termination of services for as long as Gov. Tom Wolf’s Proclamation of Disaster Emergency is in place. However, PUC does not have any jurisdiction over privately owned municipal utilities, press secretary Nils Hagen-Frederiksen said Wednesday.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Northern Lancaster Hub, which fills social service needs for residents of Ephrata and Cocalico school districts, has paid about $20,000 to the borough in order to get have utilities reinstated or avoid a shut-off, according to agency coordinator Kelly Ernst Warner.

Warner said she spoke to 25 residents on Friday who contacted her for help.

“Most people cry to me when they ask for help on the phone because they never thought in their whole life that they would be in this position,” she said.