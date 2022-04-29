Fine Wines and Good Spirits-Shoppes at Belmont (copy)

File photo

 LNP file photo

Customers of the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in downtown Ephrata will need to shop elsewhere temporarily starting on Sunday.  

The store at 31 W. Main St. will begin its temporary closure at 9 p.m. Saturday for renovations and reopen on a yet-to-be determined day and time in late spring, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.  

Nearby Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores include:   

  • Muddy Creek Shoppes, 2350 N. Reading Road, East Cocalico Township 

  • New Holland Shopping Center, 681 W. Main St., Earl Township 

  • Shoppes at Landis Valley, 2347 Oregon Pike, Manheim Township 

  • Shoppes at Kissel Village, 1036 Lititz Pike, Warwick Township (this is a Premium Collection store)  

A listing of store hours and all locations is available at FWGS.com. 

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next