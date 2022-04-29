Customers of the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in downtown Ephrata will need to shop elsewhere temporarily starting on Sunday.
The store at 31 W. Main St. will begin its temporary closure at 9 p.m. Saturday for renovations and reopen on a yet-to-be determined day and time in late spring, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
Nearby Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores include:
Muddy Creek Shoppes, 2350 N. Reading Road, East Cocalico Township
New Holland Shopping Center, 681 W. Main St., Earl Township
Shoppes at Landis Valley, 2347 Oregon Pike, Manheim Township
Shoppes at Kissel Village, 1036 Lititz Pike, Warwick Township (this is a Premium Collection store)
A listing of store hours and all locations is available at FWGS.com.