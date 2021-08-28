An Ephrata Borough family physician received a statewide honor Thursday thanks to an employee who said the doctor “goes above and beyond with her patients.”

Dr. Danielle Miller, a 40-year-old Manheim Township resident Luz Medicine in October 2020, received an Everyday Hero Award by the Pennsylvania Medical Society, a physician-led organization that represents .

Potential award winners must be nominated and reviewed by the society. Several are awarded each year.

Miller’s nominator, Luz Medicine patient liaison Emily Meneghini, said she advocated for Miller to receive the award because f Miller’s gift in treating and caring for the whole person - emotionally, mentally and physically.

“Dr. Miller goes above and beyond with her patients. She takes time with each of them, working with her patients to find a solution for their concerns,” Meneghini. “Dr. Miller believes that each patient knows their body and ultimately knows what they need. She has worked to create a space where her patients feel safe, comfortable and know that they are truly heard.”

Miller, who received a glass plaque, said she felt excited to be recognized.

“It’s exciting to have the people who help you realize a dream, be a part of that dream and celebrate with you that what was once an idea is now a reality....,” said Miller.

Miller received her medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine in 2008 and completed her residency at Lancaster General Hospital in 2001.

her own practice at Luz Medicine, she worked as a family physician at Oyster Point Family Health Center in Lancaster.

Miller said she opened Luz Medicine to give patients the experience she felt they wanted, which was to have excellent medical care and flexible time to connect with their doctor.

As for the future, Miller said, “I hope that it’d not be so remarkable that doctors and patients are able to work and connect in a way that works for everyone. We all go into healthcare to help others. I’m hoping that we’ll all be able to work in a meaningful way that’s sustainable; for our profession and for the patients to be able to sustain connection to their medical care and get the care that they need.”