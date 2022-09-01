The New Main Theater in downtown Ephrata Borough could begin showing movies again in October after a change in management announced Wednesday.

The owners of Black Forest Brewery are leasing the Art Deco theater inside the Brossman Business Complex at 124 E. Main St. from Firm Foundations, which owns the building.

“The New Main is a downtown icon and we didn’t want to let it be closed permanently,” said Robert Harter, who along with his wife, Denise, and their sons Reese and Ross, own the nearby brewery at 301 E. Main St. “So we thought, ‘Let’s jump in and do this.’”

The family formed RTH Ventures to manage the theater, which closed at the beginning of the pandemic because of restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. It reopened in the fall of 2020 when restrictions were loosened. It remained open with a regular schedule until January, when it opened on a limited basis and for private events. It closed entirely in July.

Harter believes the lure of movies will be a “huge step” in increasing downtown foot traffic.

“We’ll do first-run movies, of course, and second-run movies,” said Harter, who wants to reopen in early October.

And movies won’t be the only entertainment offered at the theater, which includes space for live events.

“We’ll be very focused on special events like corporate parties and other gatherings,” Harter said.

He also said he’s in the process of getting approval from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to sell alcohol at the venue.

Harter said he wants to hire an assistant manager along with five or six people to work the concessions. He said he already hired a general manager.

He added anyone interested in learning more about the open positions can leave messages at the theater’s Facebook page.

The theater was previously managed by Penn Ketchum and his wife, Aimee. Penn Ketchum is managing partner of an investor group that owns the Penn Cinema theaters in Manheim Township and Wilmington, Delaware.

“My family and I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work at the historic Ephrata Main movie theater,” he said. “We are very grateful to the community for welcoming us to their theater and supporting movie going in downtown Ephrata. I’m very happy that Ephrata will continue to have movies downtown. I wish the Harters all the best for their success in this next chapter of movie-going.”