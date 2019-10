Ephrata Borough Council appointed Lt. Thomas Shumaker to serve as interim police chief Monday.

Shumaker, a 27-year department veteran, will lead the department while council searches for a replacement for William Harvey.

Harvey retired Friday after leading the department since 2009.

Shumaker was interim chief from August 2007 until February 2009.

He most recently served as the lieutenant of the department's support services group.