An Ephrata attorney is fighting a temporary suspension issued by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court relating to an investigation by the state Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

The disciplinary counsel said in an April filing with the court’s Disciplinary Board that Nicholas Ermolovich failed to turn over records it subpoenaed related to complaints pertaining to his handling of three estate clients.

The disciplinary counsel, which investigates and prosecutes attorney misconduct, said Ermolovich failed to safeguard funds related to the clients. The funds were supposed to be kept in a trust account on the clients’ behalf, but he instead used some of the money to pay business expenses and issued himself unauthorized payments of at least $6,000, according to the counsel’s April filing.

As part of its investigation, the counsel in January issued a subpoena to Ermolovich for financial records related to the three clients and the trust account, which the counsel said he failed to do. That prompted the state Supreme Court to issue the temporary suspension, which is to begin July 2 and last an unspecified amount of time.

On June 9, attorneys for Ermolovich filed a petition asking the state Supreme Court to drop or amend its temporary suspension.

In the petition, his attorneys said Ermolovich has been getting together the documents — about 1,000 pages worth — “and expects to produce them in short order.”

They also said, “Recognizing both the lapse in responsibility and judgment, attorney Ermolovich has undertaken personal and professional steps to ameliorate shortcomings, ensure current and future compliance with document requests, and improve the overall efficiency of his practice.”

Those steps include hiring an independent bookkeeper, getting help from a colleague to complete the document request and “modifying (his) workload and schedule to ensure both the protection of client interests and compliance with requests from (him.)”

Ermolovich did not respond to a phone message left at his office Thursday and his attorneys did not respond to phone and email messages.