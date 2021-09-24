“They are all coming after us.”

That was Ephrata Area school board member David Wissler’s plea to fellow board members during a tense, four and a half hour meeting Thursday night to discuss whether the school board should sign the school district onto a high-profile lawsuit attempting to overturn the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s school mask order.

The lawsuit, filed in the Commonwealth Court earlier this month, pits state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, a Republican from Centre County, as well as a handful of public and private schools outside Lancaster County and a group of parents, against state Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam.

The argument: whether Beam had the authority to issue the order, which requires students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear a mask inside school buildings.

“This is just one battle in the war,” Wissler said during Thursday’s meeting, which took place virtually via Zoom. If the state is left unchecked, he said, the government’s grip on public education will grow, ultimately ending in “institutionalized education” with central control from Harrisburg.

The school board, however, didn’t totally buy his argument, as it voted 5-4 to not add the school district as a petitioner in the lawsuit. The five “no” votes were from board President Richard Gehman and board members Judy Beiler, Trisha Good, Glenn Martin and Timothy Stayer. Voting with Wissler were board Vice President Chris Weber and board members Philip Eby and Tim Stauffer.

‘I’m not going to live in fear, Judy’

Stayer, a former school board president, was the first to speak out against joining the lawsuit. He said he does not want to bring “unwanted repercussions” back onto the school district and distract from the district’s mission of educating students.

Wissler snapped back at him and others who signaled opposition to the measure.

“You can vote no, put your head in the sand, be a pacifist,” he said.

Beiler, expressing her disappointment, responded: “I do not have my head in the sand. We have a heavy weight to carry through this, and I do not appreciate that comment.”

“I’m not going to live in fear, Judy,” Wissler said, adding that he’s going to continue fighting for freedom.

Gehman said he’d like to see the order overturned, thus returning the decision to enforce masks to the school board, but involving the school district is not worth the gamble.

“To me, it doesn’t sound promising, and I’m not willing to take that chance with taxpayer money,” Gehman said of the prospects of a judge reversing the order, later adding, “I desire that we put our energy, our hearts, our minds and our souls into educating our children.”

Eby, meanwhile, argued that the more people who stand up against the state, the more weight the lawsuit holds.

“This government,” Eby said, chuckling in disbelief, “the overreach is appalling to me.”

Tax dollars ‘going down the toilet’

It’s unclear what financial impact joining the lawsuit would have had on the district. According to district solicitor Jeff Litts, who received a slew of questions during the meeting, Thomas King III, one of the petitioner’s lawyers, said the Chicago-based Thomas More Society is covering legal costs associated with the lawsuit. The Thomas More Society a national public interest law firm dedicated to protecting religious liberty and traditional family values, its website states.

However, Litts said any work he would have to perform related to the lawsuit would likely be on the district's dime. And if the district would have joined the lawsuit, they likely would have been in it for the long haul.

“If they don’t go your way,” Litts said of decisions made by the court, “you can’t just say, ‘Hey, I’m out of this thing.’”

The board’s discussion followed 40 statements made by the public. Of those, 22 supported joining the lawsuit, 18 opposed.

Tina Thompson said the Wolf administration, by issuing the order the way that it did, is trying to work around voters limiting his emergency powers.

"It's time for choice with this after 18 months, not force," she said.

"I want the board members to fight for our children to be maskless,” I want the lawsuit. i feel it should be up to the parents to decide whether they want their children to be masked."

Rebecca Branle, on the other hand, scolded the board for not leading by example and, instead, getting caught up in politics.

"You're supposed to remind this community to be fighting this disease, not each other," she said.

"If the board votes for this, I'm going to be really upset, because my tax dollars are going down the toilet," Mike Eichenlaub said.

A surprise motion

Most of the public commenters who supported the lawsuit spoke after the board invited those who had not preregistered due to an unexpected motion being brought to the table by Wissler.

At the beginning of the meeting, Wissler made a motion to add an item to the agenda that would allow parents to exempt their child from wearing a mask without a doctor’s note. Eastern Lancaster County School District has a similar policy.

The meeting, meanwhile, was advertised as solely to discuss the school mask order lawsuit. It was announced Sept. 17 on the school district’s website, and a notice ran Tuesday in LNP | LancasterOnline.

The board discussed Wissler’s motion after the lawsuit vote. During the conversation, Wissler repeatedly questioned district Superintendent Brian Troop about how Ephrata schools are handling unmasked students. Troop said about 200 students are in the medical exemption process, and only about 30 students districtwide have completely refused to wear a mask.

Wissler appeared to grow frustrated with Troop’s answers.

“We can paint a happy picture,” he said. “But it’s not happy in the classroom.”

“Are you trying to pin him in a corner?” Gehman interrupted.

Litts, the district solicitor, said he would not advise the board to ditch the medical exemption in favor of a parent signature, as it could open the district up to litigation over the mask mandate as well as serving students with disabilities.

Just before the meeting’s four-hour mark, Weber made a motion to table the discussion until the Sept. 27 meeting. That motion passed 8-1. Eby dissented.