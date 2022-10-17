Ephrata Area School District Superintendent Brian Troop has been selected as the 2023 Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year by the PA Association of School Administrators.

Troop, who began as the Ephrata district superintendent in 2013, was selected from 18 superintendents who received nominations. He was nominated by a fellow superintendent but the administrator’s identity isn’t known to the district.

In a county experiencing its fair share of superintendent turnover – including the exit of two superintendents this year and four last year – Troop is one of the most tenured of Lancaster County’s top public school administrators.

“While I am proud of this recognition, I believe it should more accurately be named the ‘School District of the Year!’ We all know that - from boardroom to classroom - we accomplish everything and anything together,” Troop said in a press release.

He was selected by a PASA panel of school administrators evaluating his leadership for creativity, communication, professionalism and community involvement including but not limited to his dedication to student-led initiatives. For example, the Ephrata Senior High School’s 2018 renovation featured student ideas submitted in a design contest.

Before his tenure as superintendent, Troop served as Ephrata’s assistant superintendent from 2011 to 2013. He received a bachelor of science degree from Millersville University, a master of science degree in educational leadership and policy studies from University of Memphis, and a doctorate in educational administration from Immaculata University.