Ephrata Area School District, School District of Lancaster and Lancaster County Career & Technology Center will each receive a $75,000 grant from the state Department of Education to support dual credit programs in their schools.

The grants are part of a $6.7 million allocation in grant funding going to 100 schools across the commonwealth to enable more high school students to enroll in dual credit programs, which are programs that allow high school students to take college-level classes for college credits.

Dual credit programs can improve academic achievement, high school graduation rates, college enrollment and college completion rates, according to a recent Department of Education news release announcing the new funding.

“Dual credit programs help high school students get a jump start on their postsecondary coursework, build their confidence, and set them up for future success,” said Acting Secretary of Education Khalid N. Mumin in the release.