An Ephrata Area School District investigation into allegations of teachers making inappropriate, racist and homophobic comments to students could not substantiate the claims, according to the district’s superintendent.

Facebook group Ephrata Rises included the allegations in a post on its page. It notes the allegations were included in an email sent June 3 to the Ephrata Area School Board by a district high school student. The post includes the allegations made against 13 unnamed faculty members regarding their behavior.

“As a student that is heavily involved in the high school, I come in contact with many different students. The common complaint that I have heard and discussed with my peers is the inappropriateness, racist, and homophobic comments that faculty members have said to students,” the student writes in the email. “These comments and actions of our teachers have made us uncomfortable, disturbed, and unwelcomed in classrooms. With the recent relevance of mental health, I feel that school must remain an outlet where students can feel safe and welcomed.”

Ephrata Rises was created in December 2021 with the goal of examining the “issues facing our community,” according to its Facebook page.

Superintendent Brian Troop said the district conducted an investigation into the allegations during which the district asked the student for the names of the faculty members referenced and interviewed each one. He said based on the information gathered, the district wasn’t able to substantiate any of the claims.

Troop said he would not release the names of the faculty or any further details.

“We don't comment on personnel matters,” Troop said. “Any allegation of this nature would result in as much of an investigation as we could do, that we could conduct with the information that we had. That was what happened in this situation.”

Troop said that while the school board isn’t responsible for such investigations, the board worked to ensure the student complaint was addressed.

School board Vice President Timothy Stayer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, the district held two training sessions for faculty members to minimize situations in which students feel uncomfortable or like they don’t belong, Troop said. One was led by Troop, and the other was led by student engagement facilitators.

Two student engagement facilitator positions were created last year to help elevate student voices, Troop said. Since the 2014-15 school year, Troop said the district has also had anonymous tip lines available to students to report any situation that puts a student's physical or mental wellbeing at risk.

Troop said the theme for the district’s staff in the 2022-23 academic year is “Moments and Belonging,” with a focal point of fostering an environment in which students feel valued. He said the theme represents the central focus for staff and professional learning throughout the year.

“With ‘moments’ we are looking to grow in how well we produce moments that elevate, increase pride, offer insight, and strengthen connections for our students,” Troop said in an email. “For ‘belonging’ we are learning how we can increase the level of belonging each student feels through the type of environment we provide and the programs we implement throughout the district all year.”