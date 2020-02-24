The Ephrata Area school board is expected to vote tonight on whether to delay school start times at every grade level in the 2020-21 school year.

The proposal, nearly a year in the making, would shift school start times by five minutes at elementary schools, 30 at the intermediate school, 45 at the middle school and 40 at the high school.

If it passes, Ephrata would become the first Lancaster County school district to significantly delay school start times, joining a growing trend nationwide aligning school start times with mounting sleep research.

Many leading health organizations advise bumping start times to 8:30 a.m. or later to match adolescents’ sleep onset and wake times. Waking up too early could cause increased anxiety, irritability and other mental and physical health issues among teenagers, research says.

Ephrata’s proposal would shift times as follows:

— Elementary: 8:55 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.

— Intermediate: 8:25 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. to 8:55 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

— Middle: 7:20 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. to 8:05 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.

— High school: 7:30 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. to 8:10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Not only would schools start later, but many would shorten their school day.

The middle school would shed 40 minutes off the school day, the high school would cut 15 minutes and the intermediate school would drop five minutes. Elementary schools would add five minutes.

Related coverage