A Lancaster County school district may join a much-anticipated court battle to overturn the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s school mask order, depending on a crucial school board vote tonight.

The Ephrata Area school board will hold a special meeting tonight at 7, conducted via Zoom, solely for the purpose of deciding whether to sign the school district on to the lawsuit state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, a Republican from Centre County, two private Christian schools and a group of public school parents lodged against the Wolf administration earlier this month.

If the school board agrees to join the lawsuit, Ephrata Area would become the only plaintiff from Lancaster County.

The lawsuit, filed in the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court, argues that acting Health Secretary Alison Beam doesn’t have the authority to issue the order, which requires everyone entering a school building to wear a mask. The order, the suit states, flies in the face of recently approved constitutional amendments limiting the Wolf administration’s emergency powers and wrongly forces healthy individuals to wear a mask.

The Wolf administration, meanwhile, has said the lawsuit is merely an attempt to undermine public health during an ongoing pandemic.

The Ephrata Area administration, as well as school board Vice President Chris Weber, declined to comment on the matter. School board President Richard Gehman could not be reached for comment.

A lot is riding on the lawsuit’s outcome. Most Lancaster County school districts chose to start the school year mask-optional, and, if the lawsuit is successful in overturning the order, many of those school boards would more than likely return to their original plans.

Faced with intense backlash over the last couple weeks regarding the mask mandate, school board members and administrators have repeatedly stated that their hands are tied when it comes to enforcing the order, and the only path to reversing it is through the courts.

A hearing originally scheduled for Sept. 16 was postponed three days prior. Petitioners then filed a brief explaining why they believe the mandate is illegal. The Wolf administration is supposed file a response by today.