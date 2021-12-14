A 155-acre expanse of forest and farmland will become a new nature preserve in Mount Joy Township, after officials at the Lancaster Conservancy recently acquired the property for more than $2 million to guard it against development.

The property, which encompasses portions of the Conewago Creek and the Conewago Recreation Trail, will become the conservancy’s 50th preserve in the region, officials announced last week.

“It’s a big milestone for us,” said Phil Wenger, the conservancy’s president, who added that the new preserve, which has not yet been named, also will have recreational opportunities, likely with trails and possibly even a demonstration farm.

According to Wenger, conservancy officials have been eyeing the land in Mount Joy Township for years. It was viewed as an area vital for preservation, Wenger said, noting its location in the Highlands Region — a federally designated, multistate region described by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service as a “corridor of forested ridges and valleys, wetlands and grasslands.”

The conservancy's newly acquired piece of that corridor sits just north of Route 230 in Mount Joy Township, near its border with Londonderry Township, Dauphin County.

“We viewed it as high-risk for development,” Wenger said.

In fact, the property’s previous owners were marketing the site for commercial development, specifically as a warehousing site, conservancy officials said.

“Warehouses have been popping up like mushrooms all along that corridor,” Wenger said.

In this case, conservancy officials feared that development could have had adverse environmental impacts on local wetlands, as well as on the Conewago Creek, officials said in a news release.

That notion, Wenger said, made it urgent to protect the land. The conservancy preserves land by taking ownership of wild spaces to ensure that they will not be developed — a process that relies heavily on donations, either of land or public and private grant dollars.

$2.4 million price tag

The new preserve came with a price of $2.4 million, the cost of acquisition and permanent stewardship, conservancy officials said. Conservancy officials took out a loan from Fulton Bank to help with the purchase.

It’s an expense they hope to recoup through grants and donations, Wenger said. Already, Lancaster County’s commissioners have pledged a grant of $150,000.

“We value the conservancy’s work to protect land along the Conewago Recreation Trail and to protect our landscape that is disappearing,” commissioners’ Chairman Josh Parsons said in a statement. “It’s important for us to support recreation opportunities and the planned clean water initiatives.”

In addition to maintaining scenic views along the heavily trafficked rail trail, the preserve’s 155 acres, Wenger said, also should be a benefit to a targeted, multiphase streambank restoration project that aims to revitalize a stretch of the Conewago Creek in the area.

Now, officials at Londonderry and Mount Joy townships, who’ve partnered on the multimillion-dollar streambank effort, won’t have to worry about the added impacts of construction that could come with development, Wenger said.

“The Conservancy Board was excited about this tract because of the trail, the property’s ecological value, and the presence of over a mile of the Conewago Creek,” Wenger said.

Township officials pleased

Mount Joy Township Manager Justin Evans celebrated the conservancy for protecting the land around what he described as a “critical watershed improvement.”

“First and foremost we are greatly appreciative of the conservancy taking this step,” Evans said.

The project looks to rehabilitate a portion of the Conewago by removing sediment settled in the creek, restoring wetlands and enhancing wildlife habitat, in addition to other improvements, according to a project website.

“This project aims to return this section of Conewago Creek back to historic conditions and improve the function of the creek,” reads a project overview.

The project was described as “vital” in neighboring Londonderry Township by Monique Dykman, the local environmental specialist for stormwater issues. That’s because the stream restoration is within a plan to meet pollution reduction goals set up as part of a federally mandated cleanup of the downstream Chesapeake Bay, she said.

“We hope that this does become a reference project to show what a stream restoration can do,” Dykman said, grateful that the conservancy has protected the surrounding land. “We are not in the financial situation that we could have acquired the tract.”

Nearby conservancy properties

The 155-acre tract is just downstream from two other conservancy nature preserves — Donegal Highlands and Bellaire Woods.

However, the new preserve is somewhat unusual because it includes farmland along with the natural wooded space, wetlands and stream, Wenger said.

While nothing has been set definitively, Wenger guessed the agricultural space could be put to use as an educational resource, possibly as a demonstration farm where people could visit to learn about where their food comes from.

Or maybe it could be rented to farmers interested in sustainable agricultural practices that align with the conservancy’s conservation-focused mission, he said.

A planning period will precede any preserve-related work on the property, Wenger said, adding that potential trail routes will be discussed. The preserve likely will be accessible to the public only via the existing Conewago Recreation Trail, he said.

The conservancy was founded in 1969, and now manages more than 8,200 acres of land, which is open to the public.

“Warehouses, development, and population growth are putting pressure on our fragmented natural landscape,” Wenger said in a statement. “We are in a race against time to strategically set aside those natural places that are critical for habitat, clean water and public recreation before we lose them forever.”