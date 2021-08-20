Lancaster County now has another three months to conduct engineering studies on a 78-acre site to see if it will accommodate a new county prison facility.

The county’s board of commissioners approved a 90-day extension Wednesday, giving officials until Nov. 21 to back out of a $3 million sale agreement for the Lancaster Township property if it turns out it doesn’t suit a new prison.

“The evaluation was somewhat delayed due to the presence of crops the Kreiders had, specifically wheat, on a larger swath of the area to be studied,” said Lancaster County Chief Clerk Lawrence George at the commissioners’ meeting. Clyde and Shirley Kreider are the owners of the Lancaster Township property.

The studies will determine whether there’s any truth to speculation that the property’s soil or terrain could prove difficult to build on. On nearby Sunnyside Peninsula, steep slopes and rocky soil helped sink housing development plans there.

The 78-acre site is on a peninsula carved up by one of the Conestoga River’s curves, directly south of the Greenwood Cemetery.

It’s been the site of a farm for many decades, but is zoned for residential development.

It’s still too early in the process to estimate what the project’s total cost will be, according to officials, but Republican County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said in May it could run between $100 million and $150 million.

D'Agostino also said in May he’ll be keeping a close eye on what engineers find when it comes to the property’s geology and how ground underneath the land’s topsoil could affect building. The commissioner said he was aware that at nearby Sunnyside peninsula, other big plans for development had been complicated by limestone-heavy earth, which can cause sinkholes and other construction headaches.

“The area and limestone, I think, it has to be top of mind,” D’Agostino said.

Even after November, the $3 million sale could still fall apart if the county fails to secure zoning approvals from township officials between now and February 2023.