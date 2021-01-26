A portion of Endslow Road in East Donegal Township stretching from Maplewood Lane to East Jacob Street will be shut down after a single-vehicle accident there Tuesday night, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County 911.

The supervisor was unsure how long the road would be shut down. Poles and electrical wires are down in the area.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on Endslow Road near North Queen Street shortly after 9 p.m., the supervisor said. One person sustained minor injuries.

The supervisor was unsure how the crash occurred.