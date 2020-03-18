A day after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered "non-essential" business to close, major outlet centers, malls and small boutiques around Lancaster County were mostly shuttered as retailers heeded the directive meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Along Route 30 East, the parking lot was empty at Tanger Outlets, which will be completely shut down until at least March 27. At the nearby Shops at Rockvale nearly all stores were closed, although the Pepperidge Farm Bakery Outlet was still open, as were other food and grocery stores around the county.

"We have breads, we have frozen dinners, frozen soups, cookies, cakes and crackers," said Pepperidge Farm store manager Lynda Spayde, who was tying blue, gold, purple and green balloons on a sidewalk sign outside the store Tuesday morning to help attract customers. "We have to have a green one. It is St. Patrick's Day, after all."

Park City and Lititz

While Park City Center was open, it was eerily empty. Anchor stores were closed, the food court was deserted and kiosks were covered over and not staffed.

There wasn't a soul sitting in center court early Tuesday afternoon and most of the people in the mall were cleaners. One person wiped the chairs in the empty food court and another scrubbed the line of firetruck-themed double strollers near Kohl's.

On its website, Park City said it has limited hours, while noting that non-essential stores had been ordered to close and no dine-in food service was allowed. Forever 21 and Aeropostale were among the few stores actually open at the mall Tuesday, although they were operating with limited hours.

Elsewhere, nearly every shop along East Main Street in Lititz was closed. Some stores had posted signs explaining why.

"We are closed until further notice due to COVID-19. Stay healthy! See you on the other side," one sign read.

"Welcome to the ghost town of Lititz,” said Lisa Maksym, a lifelong borough resident who was just out for a midday walk.

Still shopping

Despite the mass closures, a lot of shopping was still happening. Some of it was taking place at department stores like Walmart and Target, which sell food, as well as at hardware stores and drugstores.

Plenty of activity was happening at Shops at Belmont at Fruitville Pike and Route 30, where anchors Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Michael's and Whole Foods were open and the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store was doing a brisk business on the last day before it closes "indefinitely."

And with restaurants only allowed to offer pickup and delivery, the drive-through at Chick-fil-A was busier than ever.

Discount stores were also open around the county, including the Dollar Tree near Rockvale, where Marshall Godfrey was buying shampoo, ChapStick, cups and tissues Tuesday morning.

The 77-year-old North Carolina resident had just arrived the day before for a planned trip to Lancaster County with his wife, Ann, and daughter, Sherrill.

"He called Friday, and Friday was a lot different," Sherrill said. "They were saying everything was open, so we said ‘OK, we're still going to go.'"

The Godfreys, who said they were the only guests at their hotel, were trying to figure out what was still open. They planned to stop at Amish-run stands and stores in the area.

Marshall Godfrey, who has visited Lancaster County many times, said he was taking precautions — such as donning white work gloves for his shopping trip — but wasn't too concerned about the coronavirus, even though he doesn't have a spleen because of a cancer operation.

"If God Almighty is going to kill me, how he's going to do it, I don't know," he said. "That's not something I read on a sign, that's something I read in the Bible.”