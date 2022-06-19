Multiple employees were injured and one was taken to the hospital after an armed robbery at a Dollar Tree in Ephrata on Saturday night, according to a news release from the Ephrata Police Department.

Officers responded to the store at 9:23 p.m. for a report of a man with gun who was possible still in the store. As the employees were closing the store for the night, a man approached them holding a gun and demanded cash, police said.

The man then pointed the gun at the employees and threatened them before forcing them to show him where the cash was located, according to police. The man struck the employees in the head with the gun and took off out of the store with cash.

The news release did not specify how much money the man got away with.

Police describe the man as approximately 6 feet tall and he was last seen dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, with his face covered.

One employee was treated for a head injury at the scene, and another collapsed upon police arrival and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Ephrata Police Department through CrimeWatch or at 717-733-8611.