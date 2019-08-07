A York County woman has been charged with theft after she gave herself a raise of more than $3,500, police said.
Courtney Erin Morrison, 33, of Mount Wolf, was chief operations officer at Faithful Homes in Penn Township.
The agency serves clients with intellectual disabilities, according to its Facebook page. She no longer works there.
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department charged Morrison Aug. 1 with one count of theft by unlawful taking, a third-degree felony, according to court records.
A message left for a lawyer listed for her in online court documents was not immediately returned.