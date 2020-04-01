An employee at the Weis Markets in Willow Street has tested positive for COVID-19, the company said Wednesday.

“While we are limited in what we can say due to government privacy policies, this associate has not worked in our Willow Street store, or any other Weis store, since March 23,” according to a statement from Weis spokesman Dennis Curtin.

The store at 2600 Willow Street Pike remains open but Curtin said seven employees who worked with the person who tested positive have gone into self-quarantine as a precaution.

“In recent weeks, we’ve been diligently cleaning and sanitizing our Willow Street store on an hourly basis when it is open and afterwards when it was closed. These are standard procedures for all Weis stores. In addition, we did enhanced cleaning and sanitizing in our Willow Street store, focusing on the area where this associate worked. These procedures have been reviewed and approved by the PA Health Department,” the company said.

“We are committed to maintaining a store that is clean, sanitized and safe for our customers and associates. Our Willow Street store remains a safe place to shop and work,” the company said.

