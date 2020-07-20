An employee at a Sheetz located in Rapho Township tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The employee's last shift at the location on East Main Street in Mount Joy was July 12, Sheetz officials said in a statement. Officials were notified Thursday of the employee's positive results.

The store did not close, officials said, but the food service area underwent a professional cleaning. The store had previously been "conducting daily cleaning, sanitization and disinfecting" as a part of its "on-going protocols."

"Our top priority is the health and wellness of our customers and employees," the statement said.

Two Sheetz locations in Lancaster County, one in East Hempfield Township and the other in Manheim Township, closed temporarily due to employees who tested positive for COVID-19 in June and May, respectively.