The intersection of East Brubaker Valley Road and Reifsnyder Road has been closed due to a vehicle crash Sunday morning, according to Lancaster County Wide Communications.
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m., and was called in as entrapment involving one vehicle, radio dispatch said.
A dispatch supervisor was not sure how many people were injured in the crash. The supervisor was also not sure when the road would be opened.
PPL has been called to the scene to repair a utility pole that was damaged in the crash, according to radio dispatch.